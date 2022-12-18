CRUISE NEWS

Whitewater West
P&O Arvia Arrival
P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Arrives in Southampton
December 18, 2022
P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia arrived into its homeport of Southampton on Sunday, prior to its maiden voyage to the
Seven Seas Explorer
DeMarco and Del Rio Jr. Named Presidents of Regent and Oceania Cruises
December 15, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the following key organizational changes at the senior executive leadership level effective January 1,
Zuiderdam
Holland America’s Zuiderdam Completes 20 Years in Service
December 14, 2022
Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam is completing 20 years in service today. The lead ship of the brand’s Vista-class, the vessel
Norwegian Prima in Port Canaveral
Norwegian Prima Arrives to Port Canaveral for the First Time
December 12, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the arrival of the brand-new Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, Fla., which will sail round-trip
From the float out of the Icon of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s New Icon of the Seas Floated Out
December 9, 2022
The world’s largest and Royal Caribbean International’s newest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas has been floated out at the
MSC Seascape Naming
MSC Names New Cruise Ship in New York City
December 8, 2022
MSC Cruises has welcomed the MSC Seascape to its fleet as its 21st ship with the line’s newest ship officially
Norwegian Joy in Sydney
Norwegian Cruise Line: Record Day, Week and Month of Sales
December 6, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line announced that November was a record-breaking booking month in a press release. The company said that November
MSC Seascape
MSC Seascape Arrives in New York City
December 5, 2022
MSC Cruises’ new MSC Seascape arrived in New York City on Monday, December 5 after a trans-Atlantic crossing from Italy.
Prima Speedway
Norwegian Prima: Top 5 Unique Features
December 5, 2022
Ushering a new era for Norwegian Cruise Line, the Norwegian Prima debuted earlier this year. First in a series of
Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Posts Record Booking Month for November 2022
December 2, 2022
Seabourn reported a record booking month for November 2022. The cruise line booked a record number of guests for 2023
Costa Venezia
Venezia Completes Final Cruise for Costa Ahead of Joining Carnival’s Fleet
December 1, 2022
Set to debut for Carnival Cruise Line in 2023, the Costa Venezia is wrapping up its last sailing for Costa
World Dream
World Dream Cruise Ship Heading to Auction
November 29, 2022
How much is a 2017-built megaship worth? The world is about to find out as the World Dream is heading
Carnival Celebration n Grand Turk
Carnival Cruise Line Posts Record Cyber Monday Booking Day
November 29, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line is looking ahead to a very successful 2023 cruise season after posting a record Cyber Monday booking
Celebrity Edge in Barbados
Big Three Cruise Corporations Set to Spend $2 Billion Food in 2023
November 28, 2022
Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are on pace to spend roughly $2 billion on food
Enchanted Princess
Princess Winter Season Includes Global Cruise Program
November 27, 2022
Princess Cruises is planning a complete winter season in 2022-2023. Marking the return to service of the company’s entire fleet,
MSC Seascape in Cadiz
Maiden Call for MSC Seascape in Cadiz
November 24, 2022
The port of Cadiz in Spain today welcomed the MSC Seascape for the ship’s maiden call before she sets sail