Royal Caribbean to Expand Wonder of the Seas’ Casino

Royal Caribbean International is expanding the casino onboard one of its Oasis-class vessels, the Wonder of the Seas.

According to a statement sent to guests, the venue will take over the area of the existing Crown Lounge on Deck 4.

As an exclusive space for guests on the higher levels of the company’s Crown & Anchor Society, the venue will be relocated to a different area on Deck 16.

“During this transition, the Crown Lounge will be closed from June 22-28, then reopen on June 29 on Deck 16,” Royal Caribbean said.

While the change takes place, eligible Crown & Anchor guests will take advantage of their perks in other parts of the ship, the company added.

“To keep the fun going, cocktail hour drinks can be redeemed at any bar or lounge. Plus, Diamond and Diamond Plus guests will enjoy extra cappuccino credits loaded onto their SeaPass cards, redeemable at Café Promenade,” Royal Caribbean continued.

Social100, Wonder’s teens’ club, will also remain closed during the transition period and is expected to reopen on June 29.

The Golden Room non-smoking casino will close on June 22 and reopen on July 13 as part of the expanded non-smoking gambling space on Deck 4.

According to the statement, the ship’s conference centers will be unavailable for guests during the construction period.

As the fifth ship in the company’s Oasis-class, the Wonder of the Seas entered service for Royal Caribbean in early 2022.

The 5,738-guest vessel is currently offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral.

As the new Star of the Seas takes over the schedule from August 2025, the Wonder is set to reposition to Miami for short cruises to the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean recently added a larger non-smoking casino to another Oasis-class ship, the new Utopia of the Seas.

After entering service in 2024, the vessel saw a new gambling room take over the space of its nightclub and comedy club.