Royal Caribbean Adds New Preview Sailing for Star of the Seas

The new Star of the Seas will enter service even earlier than previously scheduled with an additional preview sailing.

According to a statement shared by Royal Caribbean International, the new cruise will set sail from Port Canaveral on Aug. 16, 2025.

“The best elements of every vacation have been rigorously tested during the ship’s sea trials in Turku, Finland, and the Star of the Seas performed extremely well,” the company said.

“To officially kick off our inaugural season, we have added in an additional four-night Star Showcase Cruise to Perfect Day,” Royal Caribbean added.

“We simply can’t wait to debut the world’s best family vacation,” the company added in the statement, which was shared with travel agents.

Royal Caribbean previously added another three preview cruises to the ship’s inaugural season schedule.

The three- and four-night sailings are set to take place before Star’s official maiden cruise, which is scheduled for August 31, 2025.

On that day, the ship sets sail from Port Canaveral for a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that features visits to destinations in Mexico, the Bahamas and Honduras.

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard, the Star of the Seas recently embarked on its first set of sea trials.

According to an update shared by the shipbuilder, the LNG-powered vessel spent eight days at sea, during which all systems were tested and successfully verified.

As a sister to the 2023-built Icon of the Seas, the Star of the Seas will offer weeklong cruises to the Caribbean as part of its maiden season.

Sailing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the itineraries also feature visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

A third ship in the series, the Legend of the Seas, is set to enter service in mid-2026 in the Western Mediterranean.