Star of the Seas Completes Sea Trials

Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas has completed its sea trials and returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard on the morning of Tuesday, May 27, according to an update shared by the shipbuilder on social media.

The ship spent a total of eight days at sea, during which all systems were tested and successfully verified, according to Meyer Turku.

“These were the best sea trials I have ever participated in. There was a strong sense of team spirit throughout. Now it’s time to focus on completing the remaining work on the ship,” said Project Manager Jaakko Leinonen.

Debuting in August 2025, the Star of the Seas will be the second ship in the Icon Class and will operate week-long sailings from Port Canaveral, Florida.

 

