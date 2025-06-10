Pride of America Resumes Service After Drydock

The Pride of America resumed service for Norwegian Cruise Line earlier this month after undergoing a drydock on the West Coast.

After pausing its regular cruise operations in late April, the 2,100-guest cruise ship returned to Honolulu on June 7, 2025.

The 2005-built vessel then welcomed guests back to resume its schedule of seven-night cruises in Hawaii.

As the industry’s only large cruise ship flying the U.S. flag, the vessel offers inter-island cruises that feature visits to Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

According to Norwegian, the unique itinerary provides guests with nearly 100 hours of port time and also includes overnight visits.

Before resuming its schedule in Hawaii, the Pride of America underwent a series of updates to its public areas and staterooms.

Enhancements included the addition of a Starbucks to the Capitol Atrium on Deck 5, as well as a new pickleball court within the sports complex.

The Pride of America also debuted new youth areas on Deck 6, which take over the area previously occupied by the S/S America Library, Internet Café and Chapel.

Further changes to Deck 6 include the creation of a new, smaller library and card room in the area once held by the Shuffles Card Room.

The 70,000-ton vessel also saw the creation of 12 new club balcony cabins and three interior staterooms in the area of the original kids’ and teens’ clubs on deck 12.

According to Norwegian, the new additions will enable more accommodation choices for guests sailing on the Pride of America.

In addition to the vessel, three of the company’s ships underwent significant refurbishments this year, including the Norwegian Epic.

Before kicking off its summer season in the Mediterranean, the 2010-built vessel saw the addition of new features that include eight new staterooms, a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park and an expanded Vibe Beach Club.