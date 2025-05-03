Norwegian Epic to Debut Enhancements Ahead of European Season

The Norwegian Epic will debut noticeable enhancements ahead of its upcoming summer season in Europe, Norwegian Cruise Line said in a press release.

According to the company, the 2010-built ship is currently undergoing a three-week drydock, which is set to end on May 8, 2025.

Renovations include eight new cabins, a new hot tub on Deck 18, in addition to a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park that replaces Splashgolf.

The new space provides more fun-in-the-sun activities for adults and children alike, the company said.

The ship’s Vibe Beach Club is being expanded to offer an additional hot tub, as well as more lounge chairs. Replacing the Posh Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor deck will also offer new private cabanas.

The drydock plans also include the addition of eight new staterooms – a combination of balcony and ocean-view cabins.

“Delivering the best vacation experience for our guests, where they have the freedom and flexibility to do more of what they love is, and will always continue to be our goal,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“By listening to guests’ feedback, we are excited to provide them with MORE to do on board starting this summer as Norwegian Epic sets sail for Europe,” he added.

After completing its drydock, the Norwegian Epic kicks off a series of cruises to the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles.

The ten- and 11-night cruises sail from Civitavecchia, the port for Italy’s capital city Rome, and feature visits to a wide range of destinations, including Mykonos and Santorini.

According to Norwegian, the itineraries also sail to historic cities such as Naples, Catania, and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy.

After its summer deployment in Europe, the Norwegian Epic sets sail to the Caribbean for cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Southern Caribbean itineraries include visits to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.