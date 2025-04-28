Norwegian Epic Enters Drydock in France

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Epic entered a drydock in Europe for scheduled maintenance earlier this month.

After repositioning from Port Canaveral, the 2010-built vessel arrived at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France on April 16, 2025.

In a previous statement, Norwegian said that the refit was part of its commitment to continuously to uphold a consistent world-class product across its fleet.

Norwegian, however, did not reveal specific details of the drydock, which it called a revitalization.

The Norwegian Epic is expected to undergo routine maintenance, as well as class work and technical updates.

Following the Norwegian Bliss and the Norwegian Breakaway, the Epic became the third ship from the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet to enter drydock in 2025.

Both vessels underwent significant updates to their hotel offerings, with the debut of new features and refreshed public areas.

The Norwegian Epic is now set to resume service in early May, kicking off a summer season in the Mediterranean.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, the ship offers a series of six- to ten-night cruises to destinations in Italy, France, Spain, Malta and Greece.

The itineraries are highlighted by visits to the Greek Islands, including Santorini, Heraklion, Katakolon and Argostoli.

Other ports set to be visited include Syracuse and Messina in Italy’s Sicily, as well as Valletta in Malta and Ibiza in Spain.

In late November, the 4,200-guest ship repositions to the Caribbean for a season sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

During the winter 2025-26, the vessel offers seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean and the Antilles.

The deployment includes visits to a wide range of destinations, including Philipsburg in St. Maarten, St. Thomas in the USVI and Bridgetown in Barbados.

The Norwegian Epic returns to the Mediterranean in May 2026 for weeklong cruises departing from Barcelona, Spain, and Civitavecchia, Italy.

In 2026-27, the ship returns to Florida for another winter season sailing from Port Canaveral to destinations in Florida and the Caribbean.