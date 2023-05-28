Norwegian Cancels Epic Cruises For Refurb in 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling three cruises onboard the Norwegian Epic in 2025. Scheduled to depart between mid-April and early May, the sailings will no longer go ahead due to a ship refurbishment.

“As part of our commitment to continuously offer extraordinary vacation experiences across the world for our guests, and to uphold a consistent world-class product across our fleet, the Norwegian Epic will be undergoing a revitalization in 2025,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“In order to complete these enhancements, Norwegian Epic’s sailings on April 15, April 26, and May 5, 2025, have been cancelled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Norwegian Cruise Line added.

Part of the ship’s summer program in Europe, the cancelled sailings were scheduled to depart from Civitavecchia, the port for Rome.

Sailing to the Eastern Mediterranean, the nine- to 11-night itineraries featured visits to the Greek Islands, Malta, Italy and more.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, a full monetary refund of the fare paid for the cruise will be automatically issued to affected passengers. The reimbursement will be returned to the form of payment provided at the time of the original reservation.

For reservations paid with a Future Cruise Credit (FCC), the full amount used will be automatically re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes Account.

All guests will also receive a ten percent discount in the form of an FCC for a future voyage, the company added.

The benefit may be used and applied towards any of Norwegian’s published sailings through December 31, 2025.

In late May, Norwegian Cruise Line had already cancelled several sailings onboard the Norwegian Epic as part of a redeployment plan.

Previously scheduled to sail in Europe for the 2023-2024 winter, the 4,200-guest vessel will now offer cruises in the Caribbean during the period.