Norwegian Epic Heading to Port Canaveral Instead of Europe

The Norwegian Epic will sail from Port Canaveral for the winter 2023-24 season in place of a previously scheduled and then cancelled European winter.

Starting from December 17, 2023, the ship will offer seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, providing guests with unforgettable experiences in these sought-after destinations.

“Thanks to our great partnership and strong collaboration with Norwegian, we’re delighted to welcome back Norwegian Epic. She’s a terrific addition to our fleet of homeported ships offering a variety of Caribbean sailings to meet the surging demand,” stated Capt. john Murray, Port CEO. “We’re proud to be the preferred port for millions of cruise guests, and proud of the confidence in our Port to deliver a high-quality experience.”

In an announcement, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said, “we are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both aboard our ships and by taking our guests to some of the most sought-out destinations around the world.”