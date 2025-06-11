Crown Princess Sets Sail on World Cruise from Australia

The Crown Princess sailed from Sydney earlier this month to kick off Princess Cruises’ 2025 Australia World Cruise.

As one of the longest voyages offered by the company this year, the 113-day cruise sails to 40 destinations across 25 countries and five continents.

Marking the first time a world cruise is offered onboard the Crown Princess, the sailing is set to visit destinations in the Indian Ocean, Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean before returning to Australia in late September.

According to Princess Cruises, the itinerary includes visits to iconic destinations and historic cities, including ports of call in Tahiti and Europe.

The voyage is also highlighted by an overnight visit to New York City, as well as a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Showcasing multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites, the cruise covers over 35,000 nautical miles before returning to the South Pacific later this year.

In addition to Sydney, guests were also able to board the Crown Princess for its world cruise in Brisbane and Auckland.

Sailing year-round from Australia and New Zealand, the ship is scheduled to offer a second world cruise from local ports in 2026.

Following a similar itinerary, the 114-night voyage features visits to destinations in the Indian Ocean and Africa before arriving in Iceland and Northern Europe.

On its way back to Australia, the Crown Princess also sails to destinations in North America and the Caribbean, including Quebec City, Miami and Cartagena de Indias.

The 2006-built ship then sails to South America before crossing the Pacific for visits to Easter Island and French Polynesia.

With the Crown Princess repositioning to the Caribbean in late 2026, the Grand Princess is set to take over Princess’ year-round cruises in the South Pacific.

The ship’s schedule includes a 79-night Circle Pacific Cruise set to depart from Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland in June 2027.