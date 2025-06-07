Grand Princess to Sail Year-Round in Australia

The Grand Princess is set to take over Princess Cruises’ year-round itineraries in Australia and the South Pacific.

Replacing the Crown Princess, which is currently based in Sydney, the 1998-built vessel will offer summer cruises out of Australian and New Zealand ports in 2027.

After completing a winter season sailing from Brisbane, the ship will sail itineraries departing from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle, Auckland and more.

The schedule starts in March 2027 and includes cruises to Fiji and Papua New Guinea, as well as short cruises to Australia and New Zealand.

Other highlights of the deployment include a 28-night “Round Australia” cruise sailing from Sydney in early April 2027.

The Grand Princess is also set to operate a 79-night “Circle Pacific” voyage, which sails roundtrip from Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland in June 2027.

In addition to destinations in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, the cruise is highlighted by visits to ports in Southeast Asia, the Far East, Hawaii and North America.

As part of the itinerary, the Grand Princess is scheduled to visit California, Alaska and British Columbia, sailing to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Victoria, Vancouver, Wrangell, Whittier and the Hubbard Glacier.

Sailing year-round from Australia and New Zealand for the first time, the Grand Princess takes over from the Crown Princess.

The larger ship is set to offer four- to 116-night cruises from Sydney, Auckland, Brisbane and other ports throughout late 2026.

Upon completing its Australian schedule, the Crown Princess is set to reposition to the Caribbean for the 2026-2027 winter.

Sailing from San Juan, the ship offers seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean, as well as transcanal itineraries sailing between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles.

In Australia, Princess’ 2026-27 winter season includes two ships, with the Grand Princess being joined by the Regal Princess for cruises departing from Brisbane and Sydney.