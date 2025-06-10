Poseidon Embarks on 2025 Season in the Arctic

The Sea Spirit recently kicked off the 2025 season in Northern Europe and the Arctic for Poseidon Expeditions.

After repositioning from Antarctica, the 114-guest expedition ship embarked on the first cruise of the season on May 6, 2025.

Sailing from Portsmouth, the 12-day cruise included visits to destinations in England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland before ending in Edinburgh.

After crossing the Arctic Circle for the first time this season in late May, the Sea Spirit arrived in Svalbard in early June.

The 1991-built vessel is now offering a series of expeditions around the Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic.

Sailing from Longyearbyen, the 12- and 14-night itineraries sail to the Polar Ice Edge and aim to circumnavigate Spitsbergen.

With exact schedules and routes shaped by weather and ice conditions, the expeditions sail to destinations that include the Northwest Svalbard Nature Reserve, Nordaustlandet and Austfonna.

On selected sailings in July and August, the Sea Spirit is also set to visit Kvitøya, which is also known as White Island.

According to Poseidon, the region is infrequently visited by cruise ships and offers unique opportunities to observe polar bears in their natural habitats.

Calling the island one of the most rarely visited places in the region, the company describes Kvitøya as the ideal place to experience Svalbard’s isolation, remoteness and wilderness.

In addition to Svalbard, the 2025 schedule of the Sea Spirit in the Arctic also includes expeditions to Greenland and Iceland.

The deployment comes to an end in late September, following a 12-day cruise to East Greenland that sails from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Scoresby Sund, Westfjords and more.

In October, the 4,200-ton ship is set to reposition to South America ahead of the 2025-26 season in Antarctica.

The schedule also includes expeditions to the Falkland Islands and South Georgia departing from Ushuaia, Argentina.

In 2024-25, the Sea Spirit welcomed over 1,000 guests in Antarctica as part of a season that included 11 expeditions.