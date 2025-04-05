Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Poseidon Expeditions: 11 Cruises, 1k Guests for Antarctica Season

Sea Spirit

Poseidon Expeditions has wrapped up its 2024-2025 Antarctic season, sharing its top highlights for the year.

Spanning four months, the season included over 1,000 travelers, 11 cruises and numerous memorable moments.

The Antarctic Circle cruise ventured further south than ever, with stops at Red Rock Ridge and Marguerite Bay. Guests participated in various excursions, including kayaking, Zodiac cruises and a special photo Zodiac cruise on Deception Island. For the first time, travelers had the opportunity to camp on the shores of Antarctica, experiencing the region’s beauty and wildlife up close.

The season also featured festive celebrations, including Christmas, celebrated on the open ocean between South America and Antarctica, as well as a New Year’s cruise to Neko Harbor. Another highlight is a wedding that took place aboard the Sea Spirit, making their wedding a special part of the season.

2024-25 Antarctic Season Highlights:

  • Over 400 polar plunges were taken.
  • Camping on Antarctic shores for four nights.
  • Special photo Zodiac cruise on Deception Island.
  • Three days spent below the Antarctic Circle, reaching Marguerite Bay.
  • First-ever visit to Coronation Island.
  • Zodiac flotilla explored the caldera of Deception Island.
  • Christmas and New Year celebrated aboard with special activities.
  • A wedding took place aboard the Sea Spirit.

 

Looking ahead, Poseidon Expeditions is set to begin its Arctic summer season on May 6, 2025, starting with the Best of the British Isles itinerary. The first Arctic Circle crossing of the season will take place on May 27, 2025, from Edinburgh to Svalbard.

 

 

