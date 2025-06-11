Carlos Garzon Joins Swan Hellenic as VP Global Sales

Swan Hellenic today announced that Carlos Garzon has joined its team as VP of Global Sales with immediate effect.

As part of the newly created role, Garzon now reports directly to Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno.

According to Swan Hellenic, the new VP will have “full scope to put his mark” on the position, which is said to have been conceived in response to growing sales.

Garzon brings 20 years of experience in top roles at luxury cruise leaders, the company said, with previous positions at Regent Seven Seas, Vantage Deluxe, Atlas Ocean, SeaDream and Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Throughout this impressive career trajectory, he has distinguished himself with laser focus on clients and a data-driven approach refined at travel technology and procurement company TripArc,” Swan Hellenic added.

These strengths lead Garzon’s high-performing teams to optimize revenue streams and drive profitability, the company continued.

A special focus will be placed on partnerships, an area in which Swan Hellenic is said to “excel.”

“It’s a privilege to join Swan Hellenic. They’re a true pioneer, providing unique discovery experiences and an equally unique onboard lifestyle,” Garzon said.

“I’m really excited to join the team that created all this and look forward to working with them in their quest to constantly raise the bar of excellence,” he added.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Carlos to the team. His passion and methodical, client-centered approach make him the ideal strategic choice to help us power through the next phase of our growth,” Swan Hellenic’s Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno said.

After launching operations in 2022, Swan Hellenic is currently operating a two-ship fleet that includes the SH Vega and the SH Diana.

The expedition vessels offer itineraries to remote and polar areas, as well as traditional destinations, including Antarctica, the Arctic, the Mediterranean and Africa.