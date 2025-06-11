MSC Orchestra Resumes Service

The MSC Orchestra resumed its regular cruise schedule on Tuesday after facing a technical issue earlier this month.

After spending several days docked at the Italian port of Genoa, the 2007-built vessel welcomed guests back onboard on June 10, 2025.

Later that day, the Orchestra sailed to Marseille, France, kicking off a seven-night cruise in the Western Mediterranean.

The 2,550-guest ship is now set to visit Barcelona, Ibiza, Cagliari and Civitavecchia before returning to MSC’s main homeport in Italy.

The MSC Orchestra was sailing between Civitavecchia and Genoa when it experienced an electrical malfunction on June 3.

According to MSC, the issue affected the ship’s electrical switchboard and resulted in smoke being generated in a specific engineering area of the vessel.

“This was contained by the safety systems in the immediate area; this operation had no impact on other areas of the ship, including guest spaces. There are no reported injuries,” the company told Cruise Industry News.

MSC added that, as part of its standard safety procedures, all guests were promptly informed of the situation.

While guests reported a power outage onboard, the MSC Orchestra arrived in Genoa with an over-ten-hour delay.

To allow for further assessment and any necessary repairs, MSC cancelled the guest embarkations that were scheduled for Genoa and Marseille on June 3 and 4, respectively.

The company later cancelled the sailings that were due to depart from Barcelona, Cagliari and Civitavecchia through June 9, 2025.

Part of MSC Cruises’ Musica class, the MSC Orchestra was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

After completing a winter season in South America, the 90,000-ton vessel returned to Europe earlier this year.

The ship also underwent a drydock in Malta before kicking off its current year-round deployment in the Western Mediterranean.