Costa: Renewed Sea and Land Destinations, Unique Itineraries

Costa Cruises announced a renewed portfolio of Sea and Land Destinations itineraries.
Sea destinations in the Western Mediterranean include the following:
- Calanques National Park Bay – Symphony at Dawn: Available with the Costa Toscana
- Capri Bay – Swing Symphony: Available with the Costa Smeralda
- Ibiza Bay – Sunset Party: Available with the Costa Toscana
- Palma Bay – Magaluf jungle party: Available with the Costa Pacifica
- Pelagos Sanctuary – Cetacean Echoes: Available with the Costa Smeralda and Toscana, and
- Balearic Sea Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Smeralda, Toscana and Pacifica.
Sea destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean include the following:
- Venice Lagoon – Summer Carnival: Available with the Costa Deliziosa
- Calypso Deep – Abyss Party: Available with the Costa Deliziosa
- Ionian Sea Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Deliziosa
- Etna Skyline – Wine Experience: Available with the Costa Fascinosa
- Dardanelles Strait – Dervishes Show: Available with the Costa Fortuna
- Santorini Archipelago – Endless Sunset: Available with the Costa Fortuna
- Mykonos Bay – Sea Party: Available with the Costa Fortuna and Fascinosa, and
- Sicily Strait Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Fascinosa.
Sea destinations in northern Europe, available with the Costa Diadema, include the following:
- Geirangerfjord – Seven Sisters
- Norwegian Sea – Friluftsliv Meditation, and
- Baltic Sea – Sea of Stars.
Costa said in a press release that it has also introduced a new model for classifying experiences, each designed to meet the specific needs and desires of travelers. These include:
- Complete tours of the cities, led by local experts, with guaranteed return on time by ship
- Immersive experiences in the symbolic places of the cities with quick access and stories told by real insiders
- Activities for the family, and
- Thrills and once-in-a-lifetime moments, adventurous routes and adrenaline in spectacular settings.
The new itineraries are available at Costa partner travel agencies and on the official website.