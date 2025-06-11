Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Costa: Renewed Sea and Land Destinations, Unique Itineraries

costa renewed sea and land destinations

Costa Cruises announced a renewed portfolio of Sea and Land Destinations itineraries.

Sea destinations in the Western Mediterranean include the following:

  • Calanques National Park Bay – Symphony at Dawn: Available with the Costa Toscana
  • Capri Bay – Swing Symphony: Available with the Costa Smeralda
  • Ibiza Bay – Sunset Party: Available with the Costa Toscana
  • Palma Bay – Magaluf jungle party: Available with the Costa Pacifica
  • Pelagos Sanctuary – Cetacean Echoes: Available with the Costa Smeralda and Toscana, and
  • Balearic Sea Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Smeralda, Toscana and Pacifica.

 

Sea destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean include the following:

  • Venice Lagoon – Summer Carnival: Available with the Costa Deliziosa
  • Calypso Deep – Abyss Party: Available with the Costa Deliziosa
  • Ionian Sea Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Deliziosa
  • Etna Skyline – Wine Experience: Available with the Costa Fascinosa
  • Dardanelles Strait – Dervishes Show: Available with the Costa Fortuna
  • Santorini Archipelago – Endless Sunset: Available with the Costa Fortuna
  • Mykonos Bay – Sea Party: Available with the Costa Fortuna and Fascinosa, and
  • Sicily Strait Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Fascinosa.

 

Sea destinations in northern Europe, available with the Costa Diadema, include the following:

  • Geirangerfjord – Seven Sisters
  • Norwegian Sea – Friluftsliv Meditation, and
  • Baltic Sea – Sea of Stars.

 

Costa said in a press release that it has also introduced a new model for classifying experiences, each designed to meet the specific needs and desires of travelers. These include:

  • Complete tours of the cities, led by local experts, with guaranteed return on time by ship
  • Immersive experiences in the symbolic places of the cities with quick access and stories told by real insiders
  • Activities for the family, and
  • Thrills and once-in-a-lifetime moments, adventurous routes and adrenaline in spectacular settings.

 

The new itineraries are available at Costa partner travel agencies and on the official website.

