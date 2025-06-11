Costa: Renewed Sea and Land Destinations, Unique Itineraries

Costa Cruises announced a renewed portfolio of Sea and Land Destinations itineraries.

Sea destinations in the Western Mediterranean include the following:

Calanques National Park Bay – Symphony at Dawn: Available with the Costa Toscana

Capri Bay – Swing Symphony: Available with the Costa Smeralda

Ibiza Bay – Sunset Party: Available with the Costa Toscana

Palma Bay – Magaluf jungle party: Available with the Costa Pacifica

Pelagos Sanctuary – Cetacean Echoes: Available with the Costa Smeralda and Toscana, and

Balearic Sea Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Smeralda, Toscana and Pacifica.

Sea destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean include the following:

Venice Lagoon – Summer Carnival: Available with the Costa Deliziosa

Calypso Deep – Abyss Party: Available with the Costa Deliziosa

Ionian Sea Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Deliziosa

Etna Skyline – Wine Experience: Available with the Costa Fascinosa

Dardanelles Strait – Dervishes Show: Available with the Costa Fortuna

Santorini Archipelago – Endless Sunset: Available with the Costa Fortuna

Mykonos Bay – Sea Party: Available with the Costa Fortuna and Fascinosa, and

Sicily Strait Darkest Spot – Sea of Stars: Available with the Costa Fascinosa.

Sea destinations in northern Europe, available with the Costa Diadema, include the following:

Geirangerfjord – Seven Sisters

Norwegian Sea – Friluftsliv Meditation, and

Baltic Sea – Sea of Stars.

Costa said in a press release that it has also introduced a new model for classifying experiences, each designed to meet the specific needs and desires of travelers. These include:

Complete tours of the cities, led by local experts, with guaranteed return on time by ship

Immersive experiences in the symbolic places of the cities with quick access and stories told by real insiders

Activities for the family, and

Thrills and once-in-a-lifetime moments, adventurous routes and adrenaline in spectacular settings.

The new itineraries are available at Costa partner travel agencies and on the official website.