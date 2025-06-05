Mitsui Ocean Cruises to Retire Nippon Maru in 2026

Mitsui Ocean Cruises announced the upcoming retirement of the cruise line’s 422-guest Nippon Maru.

The cruise ship will officially retire from the fleet on May 10, 2026, in Yokohama.

The ship first entered service in 1990 and has since traveled 2,877,642 nautical miles – approximately 133 times around the earth – sailing over 2,000 cruises, hosting more than 600,000 guests, and visiting over 400 ports in and out of Japan, the company said.

“With full hearts and deep gratitude, we bid a bittersweet farewell to Nippon Maru, which has served us well for over 35 years,” said Tsunemichi Mukai, president of Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

“Though a difficult decision, it is time to retire her for operational and economic reasons. We’re excited to carry on her legacy of fine hospitality aboard our new luxury ships, Mitsui Ocean Fuji and our recently announced second ship, where many of our cherished crew will continue to serve.”

The retirement of the Nippon Maru will make way for the company’s second recently acquired ship, the current Seabourn Sojourn, which joins the fleet in late 2026.

Nippon Maru Career Highlights:

Many longer voyages: a 62-day Hawaii, Caribbean and Alaska cruise in 1995, and a 48-day Mauritius Precious Cruise – Paradise FUNATABI Around the Indian Ocean in 2022.

Nine World Cruises.

Offered various theme cruises, including “Platinum Entertainment Cruise,” and “Oasis Nippon Maru Cruise,” uniquely created especially for women.

Created the now standard “Fly & Cruise Hokkaido,” attracting a wider range of guests.

The ship was utilized for many years by the Cabinet for the “Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth, and “Ship for World Youth” projects recognized by youth all over the world.

The cuisine incorporates local ingredients from ports of call and seasonal dishes, ensuring a fresh and regionally inspired dining experience, meticulously presented. The chef’s take on the traditional Japanese techniques, also incorporates many of the delicacies that became favorites, like the ship’s famous roast beef.

The legacy of Nippon Marui and her contribution to the Japanese cruise industry will be honored during her final season with several cruises and events, featuring special commemorative gifts and menus.