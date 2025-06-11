Regent Reveals Seven Seas Prestige’s Inaugural Season

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced the inaugural deployment of the new Seven Seas Prestige.

According to a press release, the ultra-luxury vessel will enter service in December 2026 for a series of cruises in the Caribbean and Europe.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Prestige will be the first in Regent’s new Prestige Class.

The ship’s inaugural season will include 13 cruises, including its maiden voyage, which is set to depart from Barcelona on Dec. 13, 2026.

Sailing to Miami, the 14-night trans-Atlantic crossing will feature visits to destinations in Portugal, Spain and the Caribbean, including Málaga, Madeira and Tortola.

The festive holiday cruise features up to 38 included shore excursions, Regent said.

After arriving in the United States, the Seven Seas Prestige is set to offer 11- and ten-night cruises that explore both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

Sailing to destinations in Jamaica, Mexico, Belize, Antigua, Guadeloupe and St. Kitts.

In late January 2027, the 850-guest ship offers its first-ever Panama Canal cruise, which sails from Miami to Los Angeles.

As part of the 15-night “Celestial Tropics” cruise, guests will be able to participate in over 95 included shore excursions in destinations in the Cayman Islands, Colombia, Costa Rica and more.

The Seven Seas Prestige is then set to offer a 12-night cruise to Central America before returning to the Caribbean in March 2027.

Before repositioning to Europe, the vessel is also scheduled to offer three additional cruises to the Caribbean.

Sailing from Miami and Puerto Rico, the ten- and 12-night itineraries include ports of call in St. Thomas, St. Lucia, Barbados, the Bahamas and more.

In early April, the ship also offers a 12-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean that sails between Miami and New York City.

Up to 90 shore excursions are featured in the itinerary, which sails to the islands of Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada and Bermuda.

From New York City, the Prestige embarks on its second trans-Atlantic crossing, sailing back to the Spanish port of Barcelona.

The ship’s inaugural season comes to an end with two cruises to the Mediterranean, Western and Northern Europe.

The 12- and 14-night itineraries highlight the Iberian Peninsula and the West Coast of France sailing from Barcelona and Southampton, England.

In related news, Regent also revealed today that the Prestige will feature the industry’s largest suite, the 8,800-square-foot Skyview Regent Suite.