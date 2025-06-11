Regent’s Seven Seas Prestige to Feature Largest Suite Ever

Regent Seven Seas today revealed the new Skyview Regent Suite, which will debut onboard the new Seven Seas Prestige in 2026.

According to the company, the suite will be the largest in the industry’s history, with almost 8,800 square feet of area.

Fares for the two-level accommodation will start at $25,000 per night for an all-inclusive experience, Regent added.

One of the 12 suite categories onboard, the suite will be located on top of the Prestige. The new ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

The company also revealed the first renderings of the new suite, as well as a fly-through video of the space.

“At Regent, we are committed to setting new standards in ultra-luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“At nearly 9,000 square feet, this breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare,” he added.

According to Regent, the new Skyview Regent Suite will offer panoramic ocean views, as well as an array of features, including 3,703 sq. ft. of wraparound balcony space.

The suite will feature two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, a floating natural stone staircase alongside a private in-suite elevator, a personal gym and sauna, a large walk-in closet and a formal in-suite dining area complemented by a glass-enclosed bar.

Other features include exclusive access to The Study, a private dining venue for up to 12 guests, located on Deck 11, nestled between restaurants Chartreuse and Prime 7.

In addition to the new suite, Regent also revealed the Seven Seas Prestige inaugural season, which will include 13 cruises in the Caribbean and Europe.

“As the Seven Seas Prestige sets sail on its inaugural season in December 2026, visiting the Caribbean and Europe’s most iconic destinations, the ship’s 12 suite categories, including the Skyview Regent Suite, will offer our discerning guests a once-in-a-lifetime way to experience the world, with all the comfort, elegance and Heartfelt Hospitality that defines Regent,” Montague added.