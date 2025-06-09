Antarctica21 Unveils Magellan Discoverer Interiors by Tomas Tillberg Design

Antarctica21 has unveiled a number of renderings of the Magellan Discoverer’s interior, which were designed by Tomas Tillberg Design.

In a post on Instagram, the company said that the Magellan Discoverer is the first hybrid-electric polar cruise vessel. The ship will debut in late 2026 following its delivery from ASENAV shipyard.

The ship was built for Antarctic air-cruises and will accommodate up to 76 guests in 40 cabins across three passenger decks.

According to the company, bookings for sailings onboard the Magellan Discoverer during the 2026-27 season are open.