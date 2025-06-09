Twitter Facebook Linkedin
MedCruise Gears Up for General Assembly in Cartagena, Spain

medcruise general assembly in cartagena spain

The MedCruise General Assembly is set to take place in Cartagena, Spain, from June 10 to 13.

The event, hosted and co-organized by the Port Authority of Cartagena, will bring together members of MedCruise and the broader cruise industry, providing a platform for discussion, cooperation and innovation.

MedCruise said in a press release that it is grateful to the Port Authority of Cartagena for hosting the event.

Spanning four days, the program features exclusive B2B meetings, providing opportunities for association members to connect directly with leading cruise companies.

The event will host panel discussion sessions addressing the most pressing topics currently shaping the cruise industry, according to the press release.

The discussions and presentations will explore emerging trends, technological advancements and forward-thinking innovations.

Members will have the opportunity to meet with key stakeholders, and MedCruise Working Group meetings will facilitate collaboration on targeted industry areas, enabling participants to share expertise and align on strategic priorities.

Beyond the formal agenda, guests will enjoy guided excursions that showcase Cartagena’s history and cultural landmarks.

The program will also include a meeting of the Association’s Board of Directors and a dedicated session for internal matters, allowing MedCruise members to address key topics related to the association’s governance and future direction.

A highlight of the social program will be the gala dinner paired with a top-tier culinary experience. The assembly will then conclude with a farewell dinner.

