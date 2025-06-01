Princess: Sapphire to Join Diamond in Asia for 2026-27 Winter

The Sapphire Princess is set to join the Diamond Princess for Princess Cruises’ 2026-27 winter season in Asia.

The sister ships will offer a series of ten- to 42-night itineraries to destinations in the Far East and Southeast Asia including Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

Nearly 20 unique itineraries will be offered by the vessels, with departures scheduled between October 2026 and April 2027.

The Sapphire Princess adds 18 sailings to the 11 previously announced departures onboard the Diamond Princess.

Visiting ten countries, the ships will sail to 37 destinations, such as Kagoshima in Japan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Phuket in Thailand and Da Nang in Vietnam.

Departing from Singapore and Yokohama, the itineraries are highlighted by late-night stays in six destinations, including Hong Kong; Ha Long Bay and Laem Chabang, Vietnam; and Osaka, Japan.

Guests will also be able to visit 20 UNESCO World Heritage sites including the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.

According to Princess, the locations that showcase the cultural heritage of Japan can be accessed during visits to Osaka and Kobe.

The Sapphire Princess is also set to offer a repositioning voyage that sails from Los Angeles before crossing the Pacific.

Ending in Yokohama, the 33-night cruise features visits to various destinations in Asia, as well as Hawaii.

In related news, Princess Cruises confirmed that the Majestic Princess will offer its first full season in South America in 2026-27.

Taking over the itineraries that will be offered by the Sapphire Princess next winter, the larger vessel is set to offer cruises to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.

The season of the 3,600-guest ship also includes scenic cruising in the Antarctic Peninsula, as well as the Beagle Channel fjords and Glacier Alley.

Before being redeployed to South America, the Majestic Princess was scheduled to offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Galveston.