Majestic Princess Swaps Galveston for South America in 2026-27

Instead of offering cruises departing from Galveston, the Majestic Princess will sail in South America during the 2026-27 winter season.

Initially scheduled to sail from Texas to the Caribbean, the Royal-class ship saw its four-month season in the region cancelled in early April.

At the time, Princess Cruises said that the decision was part of a “broader global fleet redeployment strategy.”

The company then announced, in late May, its plans to operate the Majestic Princess in South America and Antarctica.

Running between November 2026 and January 2027, the ship’s season in the region includes five itineraries and six departures.

The deployment is highlighted by scenic cruising in Antarctica, including two overnight experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula.

Ranging from 15 to 33 days in length, the ship’s itineraries in the region will also mark Princess’s debut in the Beagle Channel Fjords and Glacier Alley.

The Majestic Princess is also set to visit Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and the Falkland Islands as part of cruises departing from Bridgetown, Buenos Aires and San Antonio.

In other recent deployment news, Princess announced that the Sapphire Princess, which is sailing in South America in 2025-26, will reposition to Asia.

Sailing along with its sister ship, the Diamond Princess, the ship will offer a series of cruises departing from Singapore and Yokohama.

The 14- to 42-night itineraries feature visits to destinations in Southeast Asia and the Far East, such as Hong Kong, Ha Long Bay and Ko Samui.

With the Majestic in South America and the Sapphire in Asia, Princess won’t offer cruises departing from Galveston in 2026-27.

The company is set to operate a farewell season from the Texas homeport in 2025-26, which will include the Regal Princess offering four- to eight-night cruises to destinations in the Western and Southern Caribbean.