Princess Cruise to Offer Its Largest Ever Americas Program in 2025-26

Princess Cruises today introduced its 2025-26 Americas season.

According to a press release, the program will be the largest ever offered by the company in North America and will be headlined by its newest ships, the Sun Princess and the Star Princess.

The LNG-powered vessels will sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale).

The Sky Princes, is set to become the first Royal Class ship to homeport at Port Canaveral in Central Florida offering eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day sailings to the Eastern Caribbean.

“Our 2025-26 Americas program is our largest ever offered, making it convenient for guests to drive to their nearby port or take a short flight to enjoy a spectacular Princess cruise,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises.

“The Sun Princess and the Star Princess will deliver epic vacations and magnify the beauty of the Caribbean by offering guests the most celebrated views and vantage points available of the islands’ crystal blue waters and exotic charm.”

The year-round 2025-26 season offers a total of 278 cruises departing from seven homeports: San Francisco; Los Angeles; Galveston, Texas; Ft. Lauderdale; Port Canaveral, Fla.; New York City; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

On sale starting on Dec. 20, the destination-packed season also includes a celebratory Mexican Riviera cruise onboard the Royal Princess.

According to Princess, the nostalgic throwback marks the 60th anniversary of the very first Princess cruise that set sail on Princess Patricia in December 1965.

In addition to the Star Princess and the Sun Princess, the Caribbean Princess, the Emerald Princess, the Enchanted Princess, the Island Princess, the Majestic Princess, the Regal Princess, the Sapphire Princess and the Sky Princess are also set to offer itineraries in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Princess, the Island Princess, the Coral Princess, the Emerald Princess and the Sapphire Princess will also offer cruises to the Panama Canal.

The Mexican Riviera will be served by the Emerald Princess, the Royal Princess and the Ruby Princess, while the California Coast is set to receive the Caribbean Princess, the Coral Princess, the Discovery Princess, the Grand Princess, the Royal Princess, the Ruby Princess and the Sapphire Princess.

A total of five ships – the Coral Princess, the Emerald Princess, the Island Princess, the Ruby Princess and the Sapphire Princess – are also set to offer cruises to Hawaii and the South Pacific.