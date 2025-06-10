Cartagena Marks 150th Anniversary with MedCruise Event

MedCruise, the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports, officially launched its 66th General Assembly earlier this week in the Spanish port city of Cartagena.

According to a press release, a press conference at the Roman Theatre of Cartagena marked the start of the event.

Held at the Auditorio El Batel, the assembly takes place in the Spanish port city of Cartagena for the second time, MedCruise said.

Organized in cooperation with the Port Authority of Cartagena, the event is supported by local authorities and also marks the 150th anniversary of the port.

According to MedCruise, this edition of the General Assembly reaffirms the association’s role in shaping the future of the cruise industry.

The three-day event, which started on June 10, will host over 26 delegates, including representatives from more than 20 cruise lines, as well as 47 MedCruise member ports and 22 associate members.

During the press conference, the President of the Port Authority of Cartagena, Pedro Pablo Hernández, highlighted the city’s growing role in the cruise industry.

He noted that Cartagena has evolved from receiving just 49 cruise calls and 68,000 passengers in 2009 to a record-breaking year in 2025, with 192 cruise calls and 250,000 passengers expected.

Hernández added that the growth is a result of strong collaboration between public institutions and continuous investment in port and tourism infrastructure.

The president also underlined the city’s food and beverage, commercia, and museum offerings, which will be experienced by visitors attending the MedCruise assembly.

Other efforts of the town include promoting sustainable tourism through initiatives such as cruise berth electrification and LNG bunkering services, he added.

“The cruise industry will witness firsthand how Cartagena has gone from potential to reality, becoming a top-tier destination by building not only infrastructure but a welcoming, vibrant city around it,” Hernández said.

Anne-Marie Spinosi, MedCruise senior vice president, together with Luz Marina Espiau, director for digitalization and innovation, delivered regards on behalf of Theodora Riga, president of MedCruise, who opened the assembly.

“This assembly showcases the vibrancy of the Mediterranean cruise sector. Cartagena offers the perfect setting to inspire meaningful discussions, forge new partnerships and chart the course for a more sustainable and inclusive cruise industry,” Espiau said.

Both members of the Board of Directors also underlined the importance of the event being held in Cartagena.

Spinosi highlighted that the attendees will be able to engage in “meaningful discussions on the future of ports, destinations, and passenger experiences for a total of 165 participants.”

During her remarks at the press conference, the Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, praised the long-standing collaboration between institutions, port authorities and the tourism sector in the town.

She underlined the city’s efforts to achieve sustainable tourism growth and combat seasonality through international promotion campaigns and the strategic role of cruise tourism in attracting foreign visitors year-round.

“The city, with a population of just over 217,000, boasts 17 museums, archaeological sites and interpretation centers developed under the ‘Cartagena – Puerto de Culturas’ initiative,” she said.

“Each cruise ship that arrives brings new ambassadors for Cartagena: visitors who fall in love with our city and become its best promoters around the world,” Arroyo added.

The agenda of the 66th General Assembly is said to include discussions on internal matters of the association, as well as a program that features keynote panels, technical working groups, networking events and cultural excursions.

Core sessions include a discussion of future cruise itineraries in the Mediterranean, a cruise passenger experience and community engagement forum, as well as panels focusing on infrastructure and green initiatives.