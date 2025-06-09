Windstar Offers Airline Crew Summer Deal and Cruise Giveaway

Windstar is offering an exclusive interline deal to show appreciation for airline crew.

Airline employees have access to reduced-rate travel through Interline, available through Vacations to Go, ID90 and Interline Vacations.

In addition to their reduced fare, Windstar is gifting airline employees a bonus of $100 per person shipboard credit for a limited time for new bookings on eligible sailings from July 1 to Aug. 31, 2025.

According to the company, the offer applies to all Interline-eligible sailings during those months.

Interline rates are available for sailings in Greece, the Mediterranean and Tahiti. Three possible voyages include:

“Dreams of Tahiti”: A seven-day cruise to the Society Islands of Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Motu Mahaea and Huahine.

“Delphi and Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour”: A 10-day adventure combining a cruise roundtrip Athens with three nights in a hotel to explore Greece’s historic sites and scenic islands.

“Vatican and Croatian Coastlines Cruise Tour”: An 11-day voyage including two nights in a hotel in Rome and an eight-day cruise between Rome and Venice visiting ports in Italy, Sicily, Montenegro and Croatia.

In addition, Windstar is hosting a social media cruise giveaway to reward an airline employee with a free Windstar cruise.

How they can enter:

Like the giveaway post on Windstar’s official Instagram page Follow @WindstarCruises Tag two airline employees in the comments, and (Bonus entry): Post a video on Instagram sharing why they’d love to sail with Windstar; tag Windstar and make sure their profile is public.

Individuals are also encouraged to nominate others by sharing the giveaway post to their story and tagging their handle. They can also post a video explaining why they deserve to win and tag both Windstar and their nominee.

The applicant or nominee: