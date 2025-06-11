Royal Caribbean Crew Member Recognized With Hero Award

Royal Caribbean crew member Nitin Kumar was honored with the Hero Award for protecting guests from a cracking glass panel.

The Hero Award recognizes crew members who go above and beyond to keep others safe.

According to recent news, the panel, which was onboard the Symphony of the Seas in the Coastal Kitchen, started to crack. Nitin noticed and ran to the nearby sun deck, which was occupied by guests.

Nitin was able to clear the area of guests before the glass shattered. According to the source, no one was injured.

Royal Caribbean presented the Hero Award to Nitin for his bravery, honesty and dedication to safety.

According to the article, crew and guests praised Nitin, and his actions have been considered an example of what teamwork and responsibility look like on a cruise ship.

Photo Credit: Kathy Crisolo Sandoval