Fred. Olsen Returns to Rosyth for Summer Sailings

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines returned to the Port of Rosyth on June 7, 2025, marking the start of a summer season of sailings aboard the Balmoral.

Eight cruises will depart from Rosyth between June and August. Highlights include cruising past Fingal’s Cave and the Scottish Isles, exploring Arctic Norway, visits to Riga, Tallinn and Copenhagen, as well as whale watching in Iceland.

On June 7, the Balmoral departed Rosyth for the 10-night “Scotland, Scilly Isles and the West Country” cruise. The itinerary features sailing past the Duncansby Sea Stacks, the Needle, Old Man of Hoy, the Small Isles, Dutchman’s Cap and Fingal’s Cave.

The Balmoral’s sailings from Rosyth include the following:

The Balmoral’s 10-night L2513 “Norway’s Arctic Islands and Mountainous Vistas” cruise departing from Rosyth on June 17, 2025.

Prices start from £1,599 per person.

The itinerary includes Rosyth, Scotland – crossing the Arctic Circle, Norway – cruising by Reine, Lofoten, Norway – Leknes, Norway – Svolvær, Norway – cruising Tjeldsundet Strait, Norway – Tromsø, Norway – Sortland, Vesteralen, Norway – cruising by Seven Sisters Mountain Range, Norway – cruising by Torghatten, Norway – Kristiansund, Norway – Rosyth, Scotland.

The Balmoral’s 13-night L2514 “Fairytale Castles and Old Towns of the Baltic” cruise departing from Rosyth, Edinburgh, on June 27, 2025.

Prices start from £1,799 per person.

The itinerary includes Rosyth (Edinburgh), U.K. – Copenhagen, Denmark – Warnemünde (for tours to Schwerin Castle), Germany – Klaipėda, Lithuania – Riga, Latvia – Tallinn, Estonia – Saaremaa, Estonia – Rosyth (Edinburgh), U.K.

The Balmoral’s 10-night L2515 “Exploring the Land of Fire and Ice” cruise departing from Rosyth on July 10, 2025.

Prices start from £1,699 per person.

The itinerary includes Rosyth, Scotland – cruising by Duncansby Sea Stacks, Scotland – cruising Pentland Firth, Scotland – cruising by the Needle, Scotland – cruising by Old Man of Hoy, Scotland – Torshavn, Faroe Islands – Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – Akureyri, Iceland – Ísafjörður, Iceland – Reykjavik, Iceland – Rosyth, Scotland.

The Balmoral’s 13-night “French Rivers with Normandy and Bordeaux” cruise departing Rosyth on July 20, 2025.

Prices start from £2,099 per person.

The itinerary includes Rosyth, Scotland – Bordeaux, France (overnight) – cruising Gironde and Garonne Rivers – Getxo, Spain (for Bilbao) – St Malo, France (anchor port) – cruising River Seine, France – Rouen, France (overnight port) – Honfleur, France – Rosyth, Scotland.