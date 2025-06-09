AIDA Begins 30th Anniversary Countdown

AIDA has celebrated its 29th birthday and announced the start of the countdown to further celebrations for its 30th anniversary in 2026.

To celebrate the next anniversary on June 7, 2026, the company has planned several surprises, including a special event cruise called the “Best of AIDA” and a sister ship meeting in the Port of Hamburg.

From April 18 to 25, 2026, the modernized AIDAdiva will host the “Best of AIDA” event. The cruise will set sail from Warnemünde, traveling to Stockholm, Gotland, Gdansk/Gdynia and Copenhagen before returning to Warnemünde.

The sailing will also feature guest stars who have worked with the company on numerous occasions.

According to AIDA, itinerary highlights include music, comedy, drag shows, a celebratory atmosphere and familiar AIDA faces.

Also on offer will be performances by:

Otto Waalkes and his band, ‘Die Friesenjungs’

Beatrice Egli

Stefanie Heinzmann

Alle Farben

Mickie Krause

Wayne Morris

Benni Stark

Wolfgang Trepper

Sarah Barelly

Ingo Oschmann, and

musicians from Live Beats.

The company said in a press release that three ships from the AIDA fleet will meet in Hamburg to celebrate the 30th anniversary. The AIDAperla is scheduled to arrive on June 6, 2026. The ship will stay overnight to participate in the ship parade the next day.

On June 7, the AIDAsol will dock at the Altona cruise terminal first, followed by the AIDAprima in the evening. They will meet on the Elbe River.

Following the birthday party, the Festival Cruise will start on the AIDAprima. Sailing from June 8 to 12, 2026, the voyage will feature hip-hop, EDM, pop and schlager music, offering four days of a festival atmosphere en route to the Belgian North Sea coast.

The lineup for the 2026 Festival Cruise will feature live acts in the Theatrium, Beach Club, Plaza and D6 disco.