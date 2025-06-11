Oceanwide Ships Debut New Features Ahead of Summer Season

Two Oceanwide Expedition vessels have debuted new features ahead of their 2025 seasons in the Arctic: the Ortelius and the Plancius.

According to an update shared by the company, the upgrades were designed to enhance the onboard experience.

On the Ortelius, a new skylight was installed above the vessel’s bar and observation lounge.

The feature allows for more natural light to enter, Oceanwide said, opening the space to the sky and allowing guests to witness “beautiful sunrises and the stunning aurora.”

Ahead of the 2024 season in the Arctic, the Ortelius also debuted a rebuilt main lounge. According to the company, in addition to being rebuilt, the space was also enlarged.

One year earlier, the 1989-built expedition ship also saw the refit of its reception area, which received a new contemporary look.

In addition to the Ortelius, the Plancius debuted enhanced experiences after all cabins on Deck 3 underwent a modernization process.

According to Oceanwide, the refit added “cozy final touches that make all the difference” for guests who sail with the company.

The 1979-built ship previously underwent a complete renovation of its restaurant, which was rebuilt in mid-2023.

“We love these exciting new additions to the Plancius and the Ortelius, and we are sure our guests will too,” Oceanwide added.

With their refits completed, the vessels left the Dutch port of Vlissingen in late May, setting sail to the Arctic for the summer.

Along with the Hondius, the ships are scheduled to offer a series of expedition cruises to destinations in Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland.

The deployment runs through September and also includes expeditions to Jan Mayen, an uninhabited island in the Arctic Ocean.

The three ships are then set to reposition to South America for expeditions in Antarctica starting in November.