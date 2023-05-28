Oceanwide’s Plancius Debuts New Restaurant After Refit

Oceanwide Expedition’s Plancius recently debuted a new restaurant following a drydocking Northern Europe.

Part of the annual maintenance stop of the 116-guest expedition ship, the refit took place at the Reimerswaal Shipyard in the Netherlands.

In addition to regular upkeep, the shipyard stay included a complete reconstruction of the dining room.

Located on the ship’s third deck, the venue now offers new furniture and a new layout and a new look.

Besides serving as Plancius’ main restaurant, the newly rebuilt space can also be used as a lecture room, according to the company’s website, and is one of the largest venues onboard.

One of the three vessels operated by Oceanwide, the Plancius is currently sailing in the Arctic. Along with the Ortelius and the Hondius, the vessel is offering a series of expeditions to the Svalbard archipelago.

Sailing from Longyearbyen, the ship’s itineraries include different destinations while focusing on Spitsbergen and nearby regions.

Before wrapping up its summer program in the Arctic, the exploration vessel is also set to offer voyages to Iceland and Greenland in September.

The Plancius is then set to reposition to Antarctica in October.

During the entire 2023-24 season, the ship offers a series of expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falkland Islands and South Georgia departing from Ushuaia.

Built as an oceanographic research vessel for the Royal Dutch Navy, the Plancius originally entered service in 1976.

Acquired by Oceanwide Expeditions in 2004, the 5,000-ton ship underwent a two-year refit and modernization in 2008 and complies with the latest SOLAS regulations.

On the passenger side, the vessels offers comfortable and nicely decorated interiors, the company said, but not luxurious amenities.

In addition to the newly rebuilt restaurant, Plancius’ public areas also include an observation lounge and large open deck spaces.