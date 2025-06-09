Meyer Turku Adopts Central Heating System for Ships Under Construction

Meyer Turku is pushing towards sustainable shipbuilding with the adoption of central heating for vessels under construction.

According to a press release, the new system replaces the oil-burning stoves that have traditionally been used during colder months.

“With the introduction of a water-based central heating system, significant reductions in emissions and costs have been achieved,” the shipyard said.

The transition to central heating was first explored in late 2023, leading to infrastructure upgrades that enabled the deployment of a movable water-based heating system onboard vessels.

According to Meyer Turku, since being implemented in late autumn 2024, the new system has replaced approximately 430 cubic meters of oil, cutting CO2 emissions by around 1,050 tons by March 2025.

Beyond environmental benefits, this shift also brings substantial cost savings due to the higher efficiency and lower expense of district heating compared to oil-based solutions, the shipbuilder added.

Looking ahead, Meyer Turku aims to expand this system throughout ships under construction, with a long-term goal of eliminating oil-based heating entirely.

“The best kind of energy is the one that we never use. In our sustainability works we want to focus on concrete actions, and I believe that this is a great example of that,” said Meyer Turku Head of ESG Hanna Haaksi.

Meyer Turku is also enhancing overall energy efficiency at its shipyard through other key initiatives, including the implementation of the Sigma Air Manager (SAM) for compressed air optimization.

The shipyard is implementing upgraded LED and smart lighting solutions for improved quality, enhanced safety and reduced energy consumption.

Other enhancements include the standardization and optimization of heating across four production buildings, stabilizing temperature fluctuations and increasing efficiency.

Meyer Turku has also implemented ventilation system upgrades and other heat recovery enhancements.

Looking to the future, the shipyard stated it is committed to continuous improvement in energy efficiency and sustainability.

“By integrating energy efficiency into everyday operations, Meyer Turku is not just adapting to change but actively driving it and setting new standards for sustainability in shipbuilding,” the facility said.