Holland America and Blond Amsterdam Bring Dutch Homeware Onboard

Holland America Line announced that it will be offering Dutch homeware to guests through a new partnership with the Dutch brand Blond Amsterdam.

The company said in a statement that it is selling items from Blond Amsterdam in retail shops onboard the Oosterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Eurodam, Volendam and Zuiderdam.

The items will be available for purchase across the rest of the fleet by the end of October. Merchandise will include teacups, saucers and kitchen accessories featuring artwork in the blue-and-white Delft style.

“We are thrilled to launch this collection in partnership with Blond Amsterdam,” said Farah Barhorst, director of onboard revenue for Holland America Line.

“This homeware collection beautifully showcases our Dutch heritage with a twist of colorful style, allowing guests from around the world to take a piece of the Netherlands home with them after their cruise,” added Barhorst.

Blond Amsterdam was founded in 2001 by Dutch artists Femque van Geffen and Janneke Dröge. Over the years, Blond Amsterdam has expanded its product range from dinnerware to greeting cards, school supplies, textiles and more.

The products currently being sold in onboard retail shops feature items from an existing Blond Amsterdam collection.

Holland America Line added that it will soon feature a bespoke selection of mugs, saucers, tea cloths and vases featuring unique Holland America Line artwork exclusively created in Blond Amsterdam’s signature style.

This collection will be available fleetwide in early 2026.