German Market Growth to be Driven by TUI

The cruise brands catering to the national German market are forecast to grow their annual capacity to 2.5 million passengers by 2033, up from an estimated capacity of 2.1 million this year (double occupancy), according to the 2025 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The growth will mainly be driven by TUI Cruises which is launching two new ships, the Mein Schiff Relax, which entered service this spring, and a sister ship, Mein Schiff Flow, in 2026, boosting its passenger capacity by 360,000, from an estimated 659,526 passengers to more than 1 million.

TUI is focused on the German premium market along with Phoenix Reisen, Plantours and Nicko Cruises. In the luxury segment is Hapag-Lloyd and Sea Cloud.

AIDA, however, remains the largest national brand with an estimated annual passenger capacity of about 1.4 million.

With no newbuild orders until the next decade, AIDA is instead focused on its Evolution program, rejuvenating and modernizing its Sphinx class of vessels. The AIDAdiva completed her drydock in March. Next will be the AIDAluna and AIDAbella.

These brands offer a German-language product. In addition, other European brands also market in Germany, including MSC, Costa, Cunard and Hurtigruten as well as North America-based brands.

Germany is the single largest national cruise market in Europe.

