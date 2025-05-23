AIDA: All Sphinx Class to Undergo Evolution Program Drydocks by 2028

AIDA Cruises’ CEO Felix Eichhorn confirmed that all seven Sphinx Class ships are scheduled to undergo refits as part of the AIDA Evolution program.

In an interview with the Hamburger Abendblatt, he said that as part of the initiative all the vessels will be modernized by 2028.

The first ship to undergo a refit as part of the AIDA Evolution program was the AIDAdiva, which emerged from a seven-week drydock last March.

“We have a clear program until 2028. The AIDAluna will follow this fall, followed by the AIDAbella in early 2026. After that, it’s the turn of the remaining four,” Eichhorn told the German newspaper.

Eichhorn also highlighted the size and features of the ships, which entered service between 2007 and 2013.

“They can be used very flexibly – and we continue to see strong demand for ships with around 1,000 cabins. Therefore, these are now gradually being brought up to date, both technically and conceptually,” he said.

For the AIDAdiva, changes included the creation of new suites, as well as the addition of a series of new public areas and venues.

“All cabins have been renovated, new restaurant concepts such as the French Kiss and the new Lanai outdoor bar have been introduced and the spa area has been upgraded,” Eichhorn explained.

Guest satisfaction rates for the ship have reached record-breaking levels after the refit, he added, noting that the investment was worth it.

In addition to the AIDAdiva, the AIDAluna and the AIDAbella, the company’s Sphinx Class also includes the AIDAblu, the AIDAsol, the AIDAmar and the AIDAstella.

After debuting its new features in Northern Europe this summer, the newly modernized AIDAdiva is set to embark on AIDA Cruises’ 2025-26 world cruise.

The global voyage sails from Hamburg in early November and features visits to a wide range of destinations in North America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Indian Ocean and Africa.