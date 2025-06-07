Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 35 Years at Port Canaveral

Carnival Cruise Line marked 35 years of cruises from Central Florida with a special celebration aboard its Mardi Gras on Saturday.

As the first major cruise line to sail from Port Canaveral in 1990, Carnival has grown its operations over the years to homeport more ships than any other cruise line and embark more than 1.2 million guests from the port annually, the company said in a press release.

To commemorate the anniversary and longstanding partnership, Carnival hosted an onboard celebration. The event included several members of the community, such as leaders from the Canaveral Port Authority, the United States Coast Guard, and Brevard County.

David German, Port Canaveral’s vice president of cruise business development, presented Carnival with a framed Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners proclamation, documenting the special resolution the board passed this week to recognize the economic growth created by the 35-year relationship.

The cruise line also announced the charitable donation of a hybrid pickup truck that will support the work of Keep Brevard Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental conservation in the area.

The donation coincides with the weekend of World Ocean Day, emphasizing Carnival’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Carnival, which homeports four ships year-round and another ship seasonally at Port Canaveral, recently announced it will enhance offerings further by deploying its next new ship to the port. Sister ship to the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Festivale is now under construction and will bring all new features into the Carnival fleet, including music-themed zones and the cruise line’s largest-ever water park, when it debuts in 2027.

“Port Canaveral has been a cornerstone of Carnival’s success for 35 years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re proud to celebrate this incredible milestone alongside the community that has been such an essential part of our growth. Our exciting growth continues with the opening of Celebration Key next month, our exclusive destination that will really be a game-changer for us and for our guests.”

The Carnival Vista, which is homeported in Port Canaveral, will make the first official visit to Celebration Key for the destination’s grand opening. All Carnival ships sailing from Port Canaveral offer sailings that visit Celebration Key on Grand Bahama, which will offer guests the ultimate day in paradise.

With over 300 annual departures from Port Canaveral, Carnival guests contribute an estimated $450 million in economic impact to the region before and after cruises.

“We are proud to celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s 35th anniversary of sailing from Port Canaveral and humbled by what this milestone represents,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “From the inaugural sailing of the TSS Carnivale in 1990 to having five year-round and seasonal vessels in their homeported fleet today, Carnival Cruise Line is our longest continuous cruise business relationship, contributing economic value over the decades for our Port community, the Central Florida region and our state.”