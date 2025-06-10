Cunard and Abbey Road Studios Partner for Music Collaboration

Cunard has partnered with Abbey Road Studios to bring a new and exclusive Listening Lounge experience onboard the Queen Elizabeth.

The company and recording studio have created a series of curated playlists handpicked by the Abbey Road team.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We’re always exploring new ways to make life on board even more special, and incredible voyages deserve incredible soundtracks.

“Abbey Road Studios is synonymous with iconic musical performances, and this partnership allows us to bring this heritage to sea. Whether guests are unwinding with a cocktail, watching the waves roll by, or just taking a moment for themselves, our exclusive Listening Lounge experience will set the mood beautifully,” added McAlister.

Jeremy Huffelmann, general manager at Abbey Road, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Cunard for this special partnership, which will offer guests a unique way to experience music wherever their journey takes them.”

“Abbey Road has been the home of music-making for over 90 years, and has helped shape the landscape of popular music, film and games scores. We are excited to bring this incredible musical heritage to the Queen Elizabeth this year,” Huffelmann added.

Set to debut on the Queen Elizabeth this Autumn, the 60-minute Listening Lounge experience will be hosted in the Commodore Club, offering a themed journey via Hi-Res / ANC Bowers and Wilkins headphones.

Artists from Abbey Road’s recording heritage will feature in the playlists, including Ed Sheeran, Fela Kuti, Gregory Porter, Ezra Collective, Little Simz and The Beatles. The playlists will also feature famous film scores.

Guests can experience the Listening Lounges on select sea days, starting during the Queen Elizabeth’s maiden Caribbean season from Miami in October.

A curated menu of paired Cunard cocktails will be on offer to complement the music and scenery.

An event voyage, “Abbey Road at Sea,” will be available in partnership with Abbey Road, departing Southampton for New York on Oct. 23, 2026.

The week-long crossing will feature live performances, a photography exhibition and Q&As with Abbey Road’s roster of award-winning recording and mastering engineers, who will share stories of the studios’ innovation, creativity and role for creators worldwide.