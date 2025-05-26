Queen Anne Completes First Year of Service for Cunard

The Queen Anne is set to mark its first year in service for Cunard after being delivered on April 19, 2024.

As the 249th ship to sail under the company’s flag, the 3,000-guest ship was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

After sailing to its homeport in Southampton with no passengers onboard, the Queen Anne kicked off its maiden voyage on May 3, 2024.

The seven-night cruise sailed to ports in Spain and Portugal, including La Coruña and Lisbon, before returning to the United Kingdom.

A few weeks later, the Queen Anne embarked on its christening voyage, which sailed to the British Isles and included a special naming ceremony in Liverpool.

Described as Cunard’s spiritual home, the town was chosen as godparent of the vessel and served as background for an inaugural event on June 3, 2024.

The Queen Anne continued to offer itineraries departing from Southampton during its maiden season, with itineraries visiting destinations in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.

In January 2025, the vessel embarked on its first-ever world cruise, a 107-night voyage that features visits to 30 destinations across 18 countries.

Upon returning to its homeport in late April, the 113,000-ton ship is set to offer additional itineraries to Northern Europe, including a 14-night cruise to the Baltic.

Ports of call set to be visited during the itinerary include Copenhagen, Visby, Tallinn, Helsinki, Aarhus and Hamburg.

The ship’s upcoming deployment is also highlighted by a 19-night cruise to the Mediterranean and the Greek Islands.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the voyage sails to seven destinations, including Cádiz, Malaga, Messina, Heraklion, Piraeus, Kusadasi and Santorini.

In early 2026, the Queen Anne kicks off its second world cruise, which is set to visit a wide range of regions, including North America, the Caribbean, the Far East, the South Pacific and Africa.