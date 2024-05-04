Queen Anne Departs on Maiden Voyage

Cunard’s latest new ship, the Queen Anne, embarked on its seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon amid a stunning fireworks display on Friday.

The 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, Queen Anne set sail just after 9 pm local time as thousands of spectators gathered on the shores of Southampton water. Guests onboard the 3,000-guest, 113,000-ton ship will enjoy several celebrations throughout the voyage, which includes a special Maiden Gala Evening and performances by tenor Russell Watson.

According to Katie McAlister, President of Cunard: “Queen Anne’s maiden voyage signals the dawning of a new era in luxury ocean travel, and her historic sail away from Southampton was a very special moment for everyone connected with Cunard.” Queen Anne will sail to Lisbon via La Coruna and then return to Southampton. From there, the ship will embark on a 14-night voyage to the Canary Islands.

Cunard’s latest addition to their fleet marks the completion of a perfect quartet, alongside the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria. As McAlister stated: “Here in the UK and across the globe, Cunard is famous for our beautiful iconic Queens. With Queen Anne joining our fleet, she marks not just a new icon but the completion of a perfect quartet.”