Cunard Officially Welcomes Queen Anne with Ceremony at Fincantieri Shipyard

The Queen Anne has officially joined Cunard’s fleet during a handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, according to a press release.

The event was attended by Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and Italian Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani.

Also present were Katie McAlister, president of Cunard; Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri; Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division; and Marco Lunardi, director of Fincantieri Shipyard.

McAlister said: “We are so excited to welcome Queen Anne to our fleet as she completes a remarkable quartet alongside Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria – marking the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. We are now fully focused on readying her to welcome guests for her maiden voyage on May 3 before she embarks on an historic British Isles Festival Voyage, including a momentous Naming Ceremony in Cunard’s spiritual home of Liverpool on June 3.”

The 3,000-passenger ship will now set sail for Southampton ahead of its seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon on May 3.

Folgiero added: “We are very pleased and eager to deliver Queen Anne to Cunard, a pioneering figure in luxury sea travel, renowned for setting new standards in oceanic voyages for over 180 years. This beautiful and iconic ship testifies the longstanding partnership between our two companies, underscoring our shared commitment to excellence and tradition in the maritime industry. Queen Anne, as Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, the other two ships we built for Cunard, proudly bear Fincantieri’s signature, embodying our enduring expertise, reliability, and craftsmanship in shipbuilding.

“Constructing a liner for such a distinguished shipowner not only reconnects us to our origins but propels us towards the future with a determination to blend tradition and innovation. Fincantieri thus confirms its leadership in the cruise shipbuilding sector, a fundamental pillar of the company’s business project, as both the Group’s Business Plan and the vitality of the post-pandemic cruise sector clearly show.”