Cunard Names Queen Anne During Ceremony in Liverpool

Cunard’s newest ship, the Queen Anne, was named today during a ceremony in Liverpool, the company announced in a press release.

According to Cunard, thousands of people gathered at Liverpool Waterfront to witness the celebrations, which featured performances from iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

On-stage proceedings were hosted by Busted musician Matt Willis and TV presenter Emma Willis.

Described as the company’s spiritual home, Liverpool was the birthplace of Cunard’s first trans-Atlantic crossing, 184 years ago in May 1840 and served as its headquarters for 128 years.

“The love and affection the people of Liverpool still have for all things Cunard is clear – never more so than when a Cunard ship arrives on the Mersey,” the company said in a statement.

The Queen Anne arrived in Liverpool for the first time on June 2, ahead of a naming ceremony that was said to mark a new chapter in the cruise line’s 184-year history.

The ceremony opened with a performance by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and continued with the City of Liverpool being named as godparent of the Queen Anne.

Five “Liverpool icons” were invited on stage to represent the city, the company said, including former Spice Girl and author Melanie C, broadcaster and community leader Ngunan Adamu and local restaurant entrepreneur Natalie Haywood.

Liverpool music and cultural icon Jayne Casey and British Olympian heptathlon athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson completed the lineup.

“These distinguished women, who embody the heart and future of Liverpool, just as the Queen Anne does for Cunard, were chosen because of their significant contributions to culture at a local, national or international level,” Cunard explained.

“I would like to thank our Liverpool Icons, these amazing women, for representing the city and taking part in this historic ceremony and to all of the people of Liverpool for once again opening your hearts and welcoming Cunard and Queen Anne,” said the company’s president Katie McAlister.

The iconic smashing of the Champagne bottle against the ship marked the ceremony, wishing the vessel and its crew good fortune on its future voyages.

To top the bill, operatic superstar Andrea Bocelli ended the event with a performance of two of his iconic songs, including “It’s Time to Say Goodbye.”