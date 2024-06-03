Cunard Names the City of Liverpool as Godparent of Queen Anne

In recognition of its long-lasting bond with the city, Cunard has named the City of Liverpool as godparent of its newest ship, the Queen Anne.

On behalf of the city, Cunard has selected five Liverpool residents to represent the city and officially name the ship, chosen for their contributions to culture, according to a press release.

The five Liverpudlians are Spice Girl and author Melanie C, broadcaster and community leader Ngunan Adamu, local restaurant entrepreneur Natalie Haywood, Liverpool music and cultural legend Jayne Casey and British Olympian heptathlon athlete Katarina Johnson-Thomson.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Liverpool is the spiritual home of Cunard, and we are therefore delighted and feel it very fitting that the City of Liverpool is the godparent to Queen Anne. It’s a testament to the enduring relationship that connects Cunard and the city in which it was founded to the present day when we officially named our new ship on the Liverpool Waterfront, in front of the Cunard Building. We are equally delighted to have our five chosen Liverpool icons represent the city in the ceremony. All remarkable in their own right, they have inspired generations and collectively capture the essence of the city that has shaped global culture.”

Andrew Lewis, chief executive of Liverpool City Council, said: “It’s an incredible honor for the City of Liverpool to be chosen as the Godparent of Queen Anne. This city shares a treasured bond with Cunard dating back to 1839 when we were the original home of the world-famous line. The naming ceremony was a magnificent showpiece that once again cast Liverpool into the limelight, and we are so proud to be forever entwined with Queen Anne as she sails the world. We will always cherish our long-standing relationship with Cunard.”

Liverpool was the birthplace of Cunard with its first transatlantic voyage departing 184 years ago in July 1840, and was also the company’s headquarters for 128 years.