Hurricane Reroutes Carnival Ship

The Carnival Panorama was rerouted due to two tropical systems that developed on the West Coast of North America.

After sailing from Long Beach on June 7, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is currently offering a seven-night cruise to the Mexican Riviera.

According to a statement issued by Captain Carlo Queirolo, the Panorama had to change its itinerary to remain a safe distance away from the storms.

“In partnership with our fleet center in Miami, we are actively monitoring Tropical Storm Barbara and another tropical system that have developed in the Pacific,” he said in the letter sent to guests onboard.

“Given the track of both storms, we must modify our itinerary to remain a safe distance away,” he added.

“I’m, however, happy to let you know that, at this time, we will be able to visit all our original ports,” Queirolo continued.

As part of its revised itinerary, the Carnival Panorama visited Cabo San Lucas on Monday before sailing to La Paz on Tuesday, Mazatlán on Wednesday and Puerto Vallarta on Thursday.

The original plans for the cruise called for a visit to Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday, followed by visits to Mazatlán, La Paz and Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.

“We’ll continue to monitor weather forecasts and provide timely updates in case it’s necessary to make additional changes to our itinerary,” he said.

“Thanks for understanding. My team and I remain committed to making your cruise safe, fun and memorable,” Queirolo added.

According to the statement, shore excursions booked through Carnival will be moved to align with the revised itinerary.

After forming off central Mexico, Barbara strengthened into a hurricane on Monday, becoming the first of the Eastern Pacific season.