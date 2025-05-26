MSC Opera To Sail Year-Round in South Caribbean

MSC Cruises has announced that the MSC Opera will operate year-round in the South Caribbean beginning in winter 2026-27 through summer 2027. This marks the first time the cruise line will deploy a ship in the region during the summer season.

For the winter 2026-27 season, the MSC Opera will be joined by the MSC Seaview, marking the first time the company operates two ships during the season in the South Caribbean.

The MSC Opera will offer a series of seven-night itineraries, with the option to extend to 14-night cruises. Destinations will include the Dominican Republic, Martinique, Guadeloupe, the British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda and the Netherlands Antilles, among others.

The ship will homeport in La Romana, Dominican Republic, with the first sailing scheduled for 16 November 2026. Starting April 2027, Fort-de-France in Martinique will serve as a second embarkation port.

Ports of call on the MSC Opera itineraries will include Oranjestad (Aruba), Bridgetown (Barbados), Kralendijk (Bonaire), Willemstad (Curaçao), Samaná Bay (Dominican Republic), Saint George (Grenada), Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), Philipsburg (Sint Maarten), Basseterre (Saint Kitts and Nevis), and Road Town (British Virgin Islands).

The MSC Seaview will operate seven-night sailings from Fort-de-France during the same winter season, visiting destinations such as Pointe-à-Pitre, Philipsburg, St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda), Basseterre, Roseau (Dominica), Bridgetown, Kingstown (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Saint George and Castries (Saint Lucia).

