MSC to Add Yacht Club to Magnifica During Big Drydock

MSC Cruises has announced the MSC Magnifica will get its Yacht Club concept later this year as part of significant onboard enhancements that will also see the introduction of a new spa and gym.

What the company called a substantial drydock refurbishment will take place during October and November at the Palumbo shipyard in Valetta, Malta to transform some of the vessel’s public spaces,

Sales opened today for the MSC Yacht Club on the MSC Magnifica starting from summer 2026 that for the first time includes the luxury product being available on itineraries from Warnemunde in Germany to Baltic and Scandinavian destinations, plus the MSC Magnifica’s 2027 world cruise.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises said: “The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, loved by guests for its outstanding level of service, elegant spaces and exclusive facilities, so we are proud to be bringing this to MSC Magnifica. The extensive remodeling is the largest we’ve undertaken in the last ten years and underlines our commitment to offer our guests the best possible guest experience across our entire fleet.”

Guests booking the 63 new MSC Yacht Club suites spanning five upper decks can benefit from an exclusive, all-inclusive experience featuring 24-hour butler and concierge service, elegant and spacious cabins, and access to a range of private facilities including an exclusive restaurant and lounge, and a private sundeck with a pool as well as a grill restaurant and bar.

The refurbishment work will also see a new 270 square metre MSC Aurea spa and a new Techogym fitness centre.

The MSC Magnifica’s Itineraries that will feature the new onboard enhancements include: