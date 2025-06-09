Carnival Unveils Funnel Faves Campaign for Travel Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line unveiled “Funnel Faves”, a new campaign built around the belief that travel advisors are at the heart of great vacations. The program will continue to expand throughout the year.

The company said in a press release that the campaign’s launch coincides with the recent appointment of Janet Wygert as Carnival’s senior vice president of sales and trade marketing.

“Funnel Faves” will kick off with a set of initiatives that demonstrate gratitude to travel advisor partners, offering support and opportunities designed to foster business growth.

“Travel advisors are at the heart of great vacations. They are our best advocates. That’s the philosophy my team and I have championed as we’ve built meaningful partnerships with travel advisors over the years,” said Wygert.

“It’s important to us that our travel advisor partners are supported and celebrated, and that’s our guiding principle with this new program. Not only are travel advisors at the heart of great vacations, but they truly are at the heart of our sales and trade marketing team’s work,” Wygert added.

“This month-long launch of Funnel Faves is a sign of more great things to come.”

Carnival said that to build enhanced business development support, it is expanding its sales team with additional field sales, strategic partnerships and charters meeting and incentives directors.

Funnel Faves will also introduce new engagement programs and opportunities for connection.

As part of its month-long launch, the line is offering a series of four new, week-long promotions, which include a chance to win a cruise or a Carnival gift card by sharing a personal Funnel Fave.

Travel advisors will also have opportunities to win a special lunch from their Carnival BDM, as well as merchandise.

In addition, travel advisors will earn twice the reward points on all new bookings entered in Loyalty Rocks!, Carnival’s travel advisor rewards program.

The program shows appreciation for travel advisors by offering incentives for booking cruises, with advisors earning points based on bookings that can be redeemed for rewards.