Holland America: ’Free of Amusement Parks and 2,000 Extra Guests’

In its new marketing campaign, Holland America Line is taking a unique approach to differentiation by highlighting the qualities it doesn’t possess.

The promotion plan is focused on the Caribbean and aims to highlight the company’s product, which is based on relaxed premium experiences onboard mid-sized cruise ships.

Launched earlier this month, the “Refreshingly Free” campaign was based on research and customer feedback, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kacy Cole, explained.

“As we start to go to market and think about how we want to communicate to guests, we really discovered an opportunity,” she said during a press conference.

“We found that there are a lot of travelers who look at Caribbean cruising and don’t really want the amusement park-like experience,” she continued.

“They are looking for service, relaxation and cultural enrichment,” Cole added, noting a growing preference for cruise experiences that prioritize relaxation, personalized service and cultural enrichment over a high-energy environment.

“Guests also expressed some dissatisfaction with oversized ships, citing issues with overcrowding, long lines, etc.,” Cole added.

As a result, the new Holland America Line campaign is aimed at showing that the company’s vessels and product are “a real alternative for people to invest in and get excited about,” she explained.

“We really want to own differentiation. In putting this campaign together, we’re thinking about this idea of refreshingly free,” Cole continued.

She said that the Caribbean is dominated by short and weeklong cruises onboard large ships.

“That’s really not what we’re known for,” she added. “Holland America has been a trusted brand for more than 150 years, perfecting the art of leisurely travel. No water parks, no roller coasters, no amusement parks at sea.”

Mentioning the company’s “Savor the Journey” slogan, Cole said that the company offers an alternative to conventional Caribbean cruises with “experiences too good to hurry through.”

“That introduces ‘Refreshingly Free.’ It’s the idea that, from what you typically expect of the Caribbean, we are a little different.”

Calling the company’s ships mid-sized, Cole added that Holland America’s fleet carries an average of 50 percent fewer passengers than other ships in the Caribbean.

One of the materials developed by the company will highlight the fact that Holland America ships are “refreshingly free” of 2,000 additional people to spotlight the company’s 1:2 crew-to-guest ratio.

“We are really creating an experience in the Caribbean where you can unwind and be taken care of with our long tradition of genuine service,” Cole said.

The campaign is based on three main pillars, including the relaxed onboard experiences and the fleet’s smaller average size.

“Refreshingly Free” also focuses on Holland America’s culinary offerings with a pillar that highlights the company’s unique and fresh choices.

Cole called the company’s Fresh Fish and Destination Dining Programs “huge differentiators,” noting that Holland America developed options that celebrate the best ingredients and flavors of the region.

“The idea is really to connect the things that we aren’t and how that’s actually a really strong differentiator for Holland America and the Caribbean.”