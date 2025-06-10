Adventure Canada Kicks Off 2025 Season

Adventure Canada embarked on its 2025 season earlier this month, with the Ocean Endeavour welcoming guests onboard in Aberdeen.

As part of its farewell season for the brand, the vessel sailed from the Scottish port on June 3, 2025, kicking off a ten-night expedition to the British Isles.

Following Adventure Canada’s traditional “Scotland Slowly” itinerary, the exploration cruise is set to make visits to a series of islands in the region, including Islay, Iona, Staffa, Skye, St. Kilda, Stornoway, Papa Stour, Foula, Fair Isle and Kirkwall.

The Ocean Endeavour is set to offer a second sailing in the region before repositioning to Iceland in late July.

Continuing its last season for Adventure Canada, the Ocean Endeavour offers expedition cruises in Iceland and Greenland.

The 1981-built ship is then set to arrive in Canada in early August, kicking off itineraries to the High Arctic and the Northwest Passage, as well as the Labrador Peninsula and Newfoundland.

The expeditions are highlighted by visits to Baffin Island, Cambridge Bay, Bellot Strait, Grise Fjord and Beechey Island.

As part of its expeditions to Canada’s Atlantic Coast, the Ocean Endeavour sails to Torngat Mountains National Park, Nain, Hebron, Gros Morne National Park and more.

The season comes to a close in mid-October with an 11-day cruise that will circumnavigate Newfoundland and also includes a visit to Saint-Pierre.

Leaving the fleet after the 2025 season, the Ocean Endeavour will be replaced by two new-to-Adventure Canada vessels: the Ocean Nova and the Exploris One.

Taking over the company’s deployment, the new ships will debut in time for the 2026 summer season in the Arctic.

According to Adventure Canada, the fleet expansion will allow it to offer more cruises, with an increase in trips expected for next year and beyond.

After joining the company’s fleet in the second quarter, the Ocean Nova and the Exploris One are scheduled to offer 14 cruises in 2026.