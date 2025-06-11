Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Publishes Annual Impact Report

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has published its fourth annual Impact Report, detailing progress made through 2024 against the company’s sustainability goals in three different segments: people, planet and wildlife.

Uniworld said in a press release that the report outlines parent company The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) sustainability strategy, “How We Tread Right,” a plan consisting of 11 measurable goals, seven of which have been achieved as of this year.

This sustainability strategy is overseen by Uniworld’s Sustainability Officer, Julie Higgins.

In 2022, Uniworld became the first river cruise line to publish an Impact Report.

“Sustainability is woven into everything we do at Uniworld,” said Higgins. “We’ve come a long way since launching the How We Tread Right plan nearly five years ago, and we’re very proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Report updates include:

Progress towards reaching net zero

Uniworld is working toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its fleet by 2050 or earlier.

It has also secured 100 percent renewable electricity, and all of Uniworld’s staterooms, suites and buffets have been single-use plastic-free since 2023.

Food waste reduction through Leanpath

Uniworld has made strides in reducing food waste onboard, achieving a 41 percent reduction by the end of 2024 compared to its baseline through its partnership with the food waste monitoring system Leanpath across its fleet.

Uniworld is also committed to supporting local farmers, which helps reduce the brand’s carbon footprint and provides jobs within the local economy.

Brand inclusivity initiatives

The report showed that the company promotes inclusive travel by offering LGBTQ+ cruises and a ‘Women-Only Cruise’ in 2025.

In 2024, staff also volunteered with Cordaan, an Amsterdam-based organization supporting elderly individuals and people with physical or cognitive challenges.

“Make Travel Matter” experiences and combating over-tourism

Uniworld has committed to its “Make Travel Matter Experiences, which meet a set of criteria aligned with the United Nations Global Goals.

These experiences allow guests to immerse themselves in a destination and its wildlife in a sustainable manner. The company said that 71 percent of Uniworld itineraries include at least one experience.

Uniworld is also working to combat over-tourism in popular destinations where the company sails.

Uniworld collaborates with city officials and organizations and is reassessing itineraries to reduce congestion by shifting travel away from peak seasons.

The report is available here.