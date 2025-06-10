Nikka and MONARQ Group Expand Their Partnership

Nikka, a pioneer in Japanese whisky, has extended its partnership with MONARQ Group, a premium spirits distributor across the Americas.

The MONARQ group said in a press release that the collaboration marks a strategic step to deliver Nikka’s whisky and spirits portfolio to the US Duty Free Cruise Channel.

Through the extended distribution agreement, the group will leverage its expertise and market presence to introduce Nikka’s range, including Nikka Whisky From The Barrel, as well as its Coffey Vodka and Coffey Gin.

Kentaro Yamamoto, regional manager of business development for Nikka, said: “We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with MONARQ Group to include the strategic US Duty Free Cruise Channel.”

“As this segment continues to rebound and grow, it presents an exciting opportunity to connect with international consumers seeking high-quality and distinctive spirits. We are truly delighted that this opportunity allows us not only to continue serving our loyal Nikka customers but also to deliver our products to those who have yet to experience them,” added Yamamoto.

“MONARQ’s proven track record and understanding of the channel make them the ideal partner to pursue this endeavor.”

Robert de Monchy, founder and CEO of MONARQ Group, said: “After a successful roll-out of Nikka in Mexico and the Caribbean markets, we are proud to bring this iconic Japanese brand to the US Duty Free Cruise Channel.”

“Nikka’s authenticity and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the elevated expectations of today’s cruise shoppers. We look forward to building brand visibility and driving growth together,” added de Monchy.

According to the group, the expansion underscores the companies’ shared commitment to delivering spirits experiences in travel retail environments, and the collaboration will elevate the presence of Japanese whisky on the global stage.